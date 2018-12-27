Singapore football 2018 Review – Fandi brought belief while SPL needs more than a new name

Kelvin Leong looks back at the last 12 months in Singapore football to pick out the hits and misses. Fandi Ahmad brought belief back into the Lions team but the same cannot be said about the national youth teams.



2018 has been about change in Singapore football. From the revamped Singapore Premier League (SPL) to Fandi Ahmad’s appointment as national team interim head coach, the past 12 months have rapidly flown by with a flurry of action.

With just a few days left to the end of 2018, the time has come to evaluate and look back at some of the key moments in the local football fraternity, and of course, to hand out the report card on whether we have done well as a footballing nation.

Here we go…

The National Team

The Lions came into the year on the back of a shambolic 2017 where they failed to win a single game in 365 days.

Despite helping Singapore end their 16-month winless streak with a 3-2 victory over Maldives in March, V. Sundramoorthy stepped down a month later and in came Fandi Ahmad, who immediately brought a sense of renewed optimism to the ailing squad.

The Singapore icon took the Lions to a four-game unbeaten run as preparations for the AFF Suzuki Cup but were dumped out of the group stages for a third successive tournament.

While some may deem this as a failure, Fandi never had the time nor freedom to put a team together. He went with the cards he was dealt and made the most out of it.

He made the correct call to bring Safuwan Baharudin back into defence and blooded a slew of youngsters like Jacob Mahler, Ikhsan Fandi, Zulqarnaen Suzliman and Zulfadhmi Suzliman.

With a new foreign coach apparently signed, sealed, just yet to be delivered, the new man must continue the groundwork done by Fandi and hopefully, when the Suzuki Cup comes around in 2020, the Lions will be fighting for a fifth AFF title.

Youth Development

The U-23s made a valiant attempt to appeal for a spot on the Singapore roster to participate in the 18th Asian Games but still failed to convince the national selectors.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the u-23s as they had a good season in the SPL, finishing seventh. Young Lions players like Zulqarnaen, Jacob, Ikhsan Fandi and Irfan Fandi went on to become key members of Fandi’s Suzuki Cup campaign.

Over at the U-19 level, Singapore had a disastrous campaign where they were eliminated from the group stage of the AFF U-19 Championship with one draw and four losses.

The young cubs lost heavily to Thailand (6-0), Indonesia (4-0) and Laos (5-0) and had to deal with some backroom shenanigans when head coach Robbie Servais was understood to have left pre-tournament preparations to his staff as he joined the Socceroos technical team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia instead.

The U-16s also failed to progress from the group stage of the AFF U-16 Championship. They finished fourth in Group B with three losses and one defeat.

There was a lot more to shout in women’s football as the Lionesses gained good exposure playing in various tournaments from the youth level up.

A lot of fresh faces have made it to the senior women’s team with new stars like Nabilla Aina, Nur Amairah and Nur Farhana. The toast of the team is 15-year-old midfielder Putri Nur Syaliza. The Secondary 3 student made her senior debut in March and scored in her first game against Maldives.

Singapore Premier League

March 22 was the day S.League became obsolete – after 22 seasons – and was replaced by a new name, the Singapore Premier League (SPL). Along with it came four key areas to revive the ailing competition.

The main building block for the SPL was to become a premium platform for aspiring players, and to give young local players more opportunities to experience football at the top level.

If that was the sole criteria for judgement, then it has to be said that the SPL did a wonderful job as youngsters like Tampines Rovers’ Irfan Najeeb, Balestier Khalsa’s Shaqi Sulaiman and Hougang United’s Illyas Lee rose to the occasion and became key contributors for their respective teams despite their inexperience at this level.

And then we had Home United’s amazing run to become AFC Cup Zonal Champions, defeating regional giants like Persija Jakarta and Philippines’ Ceres-Negros along the way. The Protectors’ good run has resulted in head coach Aidil Sharin and defender Shakir Hamzah leaving the club to join Kedah FA in Malaysia for the 2019 season.

FAS’ decision to livestream all SPL matches on the platform mycujoo along with their social media portal turned out to become a winning formula as fans were allowed to watch their favourite players in action, anywhere, anytime.

But the positives end there for the 2018 SPL. The lack of quality was obvious as local clubs struggled to keep pace with defending champions Albirex Niigata FC S, who did another clean sweep.

Gone were the days where the S.League’s foreign imports were some of the best in the region – cue music for Tawan Sripan, Ivica Raguz, Egmar Goncalves and Peres de Oliviera – as the clubs sought value for money, paying average wages for mediocre talent. Only a handful of import signings like Home’s Song Ui-young and Kento Fukuda stepped up to the plate.

Then there was the excitement of what was supposed to be the official digital portal of the country’s top football league – MYSPL. The portal has not had the desired impact and failed to garner the attention it was meant to generate.

What’s new in 2019?

And with that, we come to the end of the 2018 review. So what can we expect in the upcoming months?

Come 2019, Singapore fans will witness the unveiling of two key roles as the FAS are set to confirm the new national team head coach, as well as a new technical director to take over from Michel Sablon who vacated the role. A foreign coach brings a fresh approach to the game but the Lions project cannot afford to start from square one. Fandi has laid the foundation, so the new head coach must continue where he left off.

As for the technical director role, most of the frontrunners rumoured to be on the shortlist are Singaporeans – one of them is former Lions coach Vincent Subramaniam – and that bodes well for Singapore football. We have spent too much time investing in foreign expertise, and while they bring a higher level of professionalism to the local game, their projects stall the moment they leave the Lion City. A local TD will be able to oversee the project from start to finish and he can groom a team of local administrators to help him see the long-term pan come to fruition.

Another major item on the list in 2019 will be the supposed ground-sharing for SPL clubs. Stadiums like Toa Payoh Stadium, Choa Chu Kang Stadium, Bedok Stadium and Hougang Stadium will no longer be in use as teams share four grounds – Bishan, Jalan Besar, Our Tampines Hub and Jurong East Stadium.

Last but not least, 2019’s main event for Singapore football will be the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Philippines. Fandi has repeatedly stressed that his priority since joining the FAS was to get a team ready for this tournament and all eyes will be on them as the cubs look for a golden end to the perennial SEA Games dream.

FOX Sports Asia Report Card Rating: C

The Lions have regained their confidence and the fans are believing in the team once again but a lot more has to be done to return to the glory days. For one, the urgent need for a technical director who knows the ground is priority and since the national team coach has already been hired, it’ll leave Fandi with time and space to launch a proper assault on the Southeast Asian Games gold medal. There are no major tournaments in 2019 except for World Cup qualifiers so the FAS must use the next 12 months wisely to map out a long-term strategy and continue piecing the jigsaw puzzle together.