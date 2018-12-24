PSSI bans Indonesian club for match fixing

Indonesia’s football governing body PSSI have banned second-tier club PS Mojokerto Putra from the domestic league ahead of the 2019 season.

The club was found guilty of fixing three matches – both their encounters against Kalteng Putra (3rd and 9th November) and against Gresik United(29th November). Moreover, their striker Krisna Adi Darma has been handed a lifetime ban from the sport as he was found guilty of intentionally missing a penalty against Aceh United (19th November).

This ban means that Mojokerto Putra will not be a part of the 2019 season of Indonesia Liga 2 and the Piala Indonesia. The club scored a staggering 14 goals from the penalty spot in 10 matches last season and were even given the nickname ‘The King of Penalties’.

“We are also preparing an Ad Hoc team for integrity synergy. This committee is formed for special tasks and in special periods. Beginning in January 2019, PSSI will plan a meeting with the Indonesian National Police which also invites FIFA to discuss strategic steps,” PSSI Secretary General, Ratu Tisha Destria said.

Image Courtesy: kampiun.id