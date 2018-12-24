Thailand national team send out prayers to Indonesia following tsunami disaster

Disaster struck Indonesia as a tsunami has reportedly claimed lives of at least 222 people with over 800 injured and a few more individuals missing.

The tsunami struck in the evening, catching people unaware following the eruption of a volcano of the “child” of the legendary Krakatoa.

With mass devastation and grief, various football clubs have expressed their support, going through social media to extend a helping hand to the stricken nation.

The Thailand National Team posted a photo of the captain of their squad along with the Indonesian skipper – with a caption saying “Pray for Indonesia.”

Football Association of Indonesia also posted on their Instagram page, sending out condolences and prayers to those affected by the disaster.