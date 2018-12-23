Asian Football Confederation (AFC) suspends Uzbekistan official

According to a statement released by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Uzbekistan Football Association official Bekhzod Mirtimirov has been suspended for two months.

The ruling was brought down by the Chairman of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee after Mirtimirov was found guilty of breaching Article 104 of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code.

In the media release, it was revealed that the official failed to help out in an AFC investigation as he did not respond to a request to be interviewed by the AFC in Kuala Lumpur.

As a result, Mirtimirov cannot take part in any football activity for two months. The formal media release on the matter can be viewed, here .

Photo courtesy of The AFC