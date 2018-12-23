Korea Republic announce Champions Trophy match against Vietnam in Hanoi on March 26

It is confirmed, Korea Republic will face off against Vietnam in the inaugural AFF-EAFF Champions Trophy in March 2019.

In a post by the Korea Football Association’s social media handle, they flashed a photo of coaches Paulo Bento and Park Hang-seo announcing that South Korea and Vietnam will battle it out on March 26, 2019 at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

A few days ago, it was reported that the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and East Asian Football Federation (AEFF) have agreed that their respective champions will battle for a Champions Trophy which will be held every other year.

The Golden Dragons recently beat Malaysia in the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 to win the spot against the South Koreans who are the current EAFF E-1 Football Championship winners.

This should be a very intriguing battle between two strong Asian squads!