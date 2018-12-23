Indonesia star Egy Maulana makes professional debut for Lechia Gdansk

Young Indonesian star Egy Maulana made his professional debut for Polish club Lechia Gdansk.

The 18-year-old forward rose through the ranks and caught the attention of various European clubs – resulting in trials with teams like Benfica, Espanyol and Ajax Amsterdam. However, Egy decided to move to the Polish club.

Now playing at the Ekstraklasa, Egy shared photos of his debut on his social media.

In the club’s 4-0 win over Gornik Zabrze, Egy came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute and undoubtedly gained experience in a European football scenario.

Photo courtesy of Egy Maulana