Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has reserved high praise for the national football team, explaining that their performances at the recently concluded 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup have rekindled patriotism and national pride in the Vietnamese people.

The Golden Dragons embarked on an extremely successful Suzuki Cup journey, taking home the trophy for just the second time in their history.

Phúc praised the team for their efforts and also lauded coach Park Hang-seo for the work he has done with the young team.

Park, meanwhile, thanked the Prime Minister for his words and dedicated the victory to the entire nation, explaining that without them the feat would never have been possible.

He also went on to add that the 2019 AFC Asian Cup remains a top priority, saying, “The players and I will try our best to achieve this target.”

PM Phuc also recognised the efforts of the individual players, granting Suzuki Cup MVP Nguyen Quang Hai a second-class Labour Order. 15 members of the successful team were also handed third-class Labour Orders while the national team as a whole was granted a first-class Labour Order.