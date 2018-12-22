Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2018: Quang Hai wins Golden Ball, Doan Van Hau named Best Young Player

The Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2018 were held earlier today to recognize the efforts of the players who have contributed to the sport in the country.

Awards for the Golden Ball, Best Young Player and Best Foreign Player among others were handed out with many of the usual suspects on the receiving end.

Rising star Nguyen Quang Hai was awarded the Golden Ball after a stellar year. The 21-year-old starred at the AFC U23 Championships, helping Vietnam to the final, before leading the Golden Dragons to their second Suzuki Cup trophy.

Nguyen Anh Duc, Vietnam’s top scorer in the Suzuki Cup, received the Silver Ball while Phan Van Duc took home the Bronze Ball.

Doan Van Hau, who played a part in Ha Noi’s league triumph and also featured prominently in Vietnam’s Suzuki Cup run, was named the Young Player of the Year for the second year running.

Nguyen Cong Phuong, meanwhile, was named the Fans’ Favourites Player of the Year, beating off competition from the likes of Luan Xuan Truong and Bui Tien Dũng.

In the women’s category, the Golden Ball was presented to Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung, who narrowly edged out Huynh Nhu and Chuong Thi Kieu who took home the Silver and Bronze Balls respectively.

Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan was recognised for her efforts with Ho Chi Minh City F.C, winning the Young Player of the Year.

Full list of awards:

Men

Golden ball: Nguyen Quang Hai

Silver ball: Nguyen Anh Duc

Bronze ball: Phan Van Duc

Young player: Doan Van Hau

Golden ball futsal: Vu Quoc Hung

Favorite player: Nguyen Cong Phuong

Women

Golden ball: Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung

Silver ball: Huynh Nhu

Bronze ball: Chuong Thi Kieu

Young women’s player: Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan