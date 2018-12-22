FIFA Club World Cup Throwback: Real Madrid defeat Kashima Antlers in thrilling 2016 final

The 2018 FIFA Club World Cup has reached its business end, with favourites Real Madrid set to take on UAE’s Al Ain in the final on Saturday.

Real Madrid are three-time champions, having won the 2014, 2016 and 2017 editions of the competition. The last time they faced an Asian side though, it was far from a cakewalk, with Japanese side Kashima Antlers providing quite a test.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane to see how Madrid fared the last time they faced an Asian side in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Route to the final

Los Blancos booked their berth in the 2016 Club World Cup by virtue of their triumph in the 2015 Champions League.

With Japan hosting the event, Asian interest was at its peak, with two sides from the continent, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Kashima Antlers, featuring in the competition.

Madrid were drawn with Mexican side Club America in the semifinals, triumphing rather comfortably courtesy goals from Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the other side of the draw, Kashima Antlers were doing rather well for themselves, quietly progressing through the rounds with the minimal of fuss.

A 3-0 thrashing of Atletico Nacional in the semifinals set-up a dream date with Real Madrid in the final. Their semifinal triumph also ensured they had cemented their place in history as the first Asian team to reach the final of the Club World Cup.

It was a historic moment for the Antlers, but they were not prepared to rest on their laurels, instead, setting their sights on Real Madrid in the final.

In front of 68000 fans screaming themselves hoarse at the Yokohama International Stadium, the Antlers got off to the worst possible start, Benzema’s goal in the ninth minute silencing the home crowd.

However, rather than being overawed by the occasion, the hosts grew into the game. Gaku Shibasaki restored parity on the stroke of half-time before stunning the Madrid faithful with his second, just minutes after the restart.

Receiving the ball a good 40 yards from goal, Shibasaki danced his way past a couple of listless Madrid players before smashing the ball into Keylor Navas’ goal from well outside the box to send the Japanese fans into a frenzy.

The flags were hoisted high and suddenly the stadium was rocking. A monumental upset was on the cards, at least until Ronaldo decided to get in the act, stepping up to level things from the spot.

With both teams spurning gilt-edged opportunities to take the title, the game headed into extra time.

However, that’s when the Japanese side’s legs began to gave away and they struggled to keep pace with their much more technically superior opponents.

As is generally the case, it was Ronaldo who fired the European champions into the lead with a neat left-footed finish before adding the icing on the cake just six minutes later to complete his hat-trick.

Madrid lifted their second Club World Cup title, while the Antlers, despite their loss, had raised the hopes of an entire continent.

They didn’t come away completely empty handed though, taking home the Fair Play Award for their stellar disciplinary record over the course of the tournament. Shibasaki too was recognized for his performances and was awarded the Bronze Ball as the third best player in the competition.

Zinedine Zidane paid the Japanese side the biggest of compliments during the post-match press conference when he said, “We knew that this final would not be an easy one. They ran. They fought. I think there are several players from Kashima that could play in La Liga.”