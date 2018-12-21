Reports: Cambodian business tycoon to buy Polish giants

One of the most successful sides in Polish history, Wisla Krakow are set to be bought by Cambodian business tycoon Ly Vanna.

Wisla Krakow have won the Ekstraklasa, Poland’s top league, a whopping 13 times and also made it to the quarterfinals of the European Cup (now known as the Champions League) way back in 1979.

However, they are currently in financial turmoil, owing short-term debts of up to $10.7 million. This is where a Cambodian-British consortium led by Ly Vanna have stepped in and offered to pay off as much as $3.2 million of the debt by the coming Friday.

They have also pledged to provide a whopping $34.8 million over the course of the next 12 months in an attempt to get the club back on its feet.

The exact details of the contract signed between Vanna and the club remain confidential, although it is expected to come into effect over the next few days.

According to PolandIN, Vanna will become the majority shareholder with a 60 per cent stake in the club while the remaining 40 per cent will remain with British company Noble Capital Partners.

Vanna also reportedly has stakes in Czech giants Slavia Praga and Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes as well as Yokohama FC and New York FC in Japan and the MLS respectively.

Polish football certainly seems to be on the Asian radar with Vanna’s takeover only the most recent development in a series of trends, with Indonesia wonderkid Egy Maulana also having signed for Lechia Gdańsk earlier this year.