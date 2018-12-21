Vietnam’s stand-in captain Que Ngoc Hai has impressed many with his solid defensive displays at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, and now the centre-back has found a new club for himself.

The 25-year-old who guided Vietnam to their second AFF Suzuki Cup title after defeating Malaysia 3-2 on aggregate in the final has signed for Viettel FC (a.k.a. The Cong FC) who will play in the V.League 1 during the upcoming season.

Ngoc Hai has represented SLNA FC since 2012 having come through the ranks at the Vinh-based club and made over 100 appearances for the club in league and cup competitions.

However, his contract with SLNA had expired at the end of the last season and he has pocketed a handsome amount after moving to Viettelm who are promoted from V.League 2 this season, on a free transfer.

The club, owned by the People’s Army of Vietnam, is reported to be paying the Vietnam captain 3 billion VND (around USD 128,000) every season as a bonus for Ngoc Hai apart form the player’s salary!

Ngoc Hai will appear for Vietnam in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 to kick off on January 5 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).