Former JDT striker Hadi Fayyadh signs for Japanese club Fagiano Okayama

Japanese side Fagiano Okayama have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Malaysian striker Hadi Fayyadh on a one-year contract.

Hadi was released by Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta’zim in September after he had announced his intentions to further his career by moving to Japan.

After a successful trial he undertook with Fagiano in November, Hadi has now signed a contract with the J2 League side, becoming the first Malaysian to do so.

The 18-year-old, who completed the formalities at the Masada Training Center in Okayama, expressed his joy at fulfilling a childhood dream, saying,

“Alhamdulillah I feel very happy to have been in this club. This is a good start for me to improve my skills. This is my dream since childhood and it’s a good start for me to improve my skills.

“As we know, Japan is among the best football teams in Asia and has a structured development program. The opportunity I get this I’ll use well for a brighter future in football.”

The striker also thanked Yakult Malaysia head, Hiroshi Hamada, who played an instrumental role in helping him secure trials at Japanese clubs.

As for Fagiano, after a disappointing 15th-place finish last time around, they will be setting their sights on the new season, hopeful of cracking the top 10.