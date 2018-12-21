Former JDT striker Hadi Fayyadh signs for Japanese club Fagiano Okayama

Japanese side Fagiano Okayama have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Malaysian striker Hadi Fayyadh on a one-year contract.
Hadi was released by Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta’zim in September after he had announced his intentions to further his career by moving to Japan.
After a successful trial he undertook with Fagiano in November, Hadi has now signed a contract with the J2 League side, becoming the first Malaysian to do so.
The 18-year-old, who completed the formalities at the Masada Training Center in Okayama, expressed his joy at fulfilling a childhood dream, saying,
“Alhamdulillah I feel very happy to have been in this club. This is a good start for me to improve my skills. This is my dream since childhood and it’s a good start for me to improve my skills.
“As we know, Japan is among the best football teams in Asia and has a structured development program. The opportunity I get this I’ll use well for a brighter future in football.”
Syukur Alhamdulilah🙏🏻❤️21.12.18 marks the beginning of my next soccer journey in Fagiano Okayama. 2018 was tough but fruitful, couldn’t be more thankful to those who is always with me throughout thick and thin especially my family and @hamariver0528 . Thank you @fagianookayama for giving me opportunity to join the team. Definitely eager to start training and playing with Fagiano teammates. どもありがとうございます！#yakult #yakultmalaysia #fagianookayama
The striker also thanked Yakult Malaysia head, Hiroshi Hamada, who played an instrumental role in helping him secure trials at Japanese clubs.
As for Fagiano, after a disappointing 15th-place finish last time around, they will be setting their sights on the new season, hopeful of cracking the top 10.