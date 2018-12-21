Despite producing one of their better performances in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 recently, Philippines football has suffered a series of setbacks in the recent months.

And the latest comes in the form of players complaining about not receiving payments from their club. It is former Philippines international Anton Del Rosario who has raised concerns over his Philippines Football League (PFL) side Global Cebu FC not paying the players in time.

In a Facebook post, the defender decided to take things into public and asked Global Cebu FC: “When should us players expect to get paid? We haven’t received salary for at least 3 months, some up to 8 months.”

“Some guys getting close to evicted, some living on cup o noodles… it is the holidays and some players cant even fly to their families,” the player who has 47 caps for the Azkals revealed the hardships the Global Cebu players have been facing.

“We gave nothing but RESPECT to the club, why cant we get that respect back as players??,” he asked.

Global Cebu finished bottom of the PFL last season collecting just five points from 25 matches. They also took part in the AFC Cup 2018 finishing second in their group behind Myanmar’s Yangon United collecting two wins and two draws from six group games.

Philippines football has been rocked by several setbacks in recent months with top clubs including Davao Aguilas withdrawing from the PFL for the upcoming season.