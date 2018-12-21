Best Footballer in Asia 2018: The former winners

It has been five years since the Best Footballer in Asia came into existence and it has already become an established part of the continental football calendar.

Granted, there are other prizes on offer but the one handed out by Titan draws on extensive Asian football expertise and knowledge, from Beirut in the West all the way down to Australia, encompassing the Southeast and everywhere else in between.

There have been five past winners of the award and they all have something in common.

They are East Asian, big names and were all playing at high levels in Europe.

The first-ever recipient was Keisuke Honda in 2013.

By then, he was coming to the end of his four-year stint with CSKA Moscow, had agreed to join AC Milan and was a key member of the Samurai Blue team, the one he has just retired from after three FIFA World Cups and almost a century of appearances.

It certainly helps if you are already a big name and Son Heung-min was already that in 2014.

He had already become a star at Bayer Leverkusen, scoring goals in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League. In that year the attacker had been perhaps the only bright spark for Korea Republic during a miserable World Cup campaign.

The following year, “Sonaldo” became the first to win back-to-back awards.

He started 2015 by starring at the AFC Asian Cup in January, scoring the equaliser in the final seconds of the final against hosts Australia.

A few months later he became the most expensive Asian player in history as he left Germany to sign for Tottenham in the Premier League.

In 2016, Son started to consistently show his skills in London with goal after spectacular goal.

Yet in that year he was overshadowed – as was everybody in that season – by one of the football stories of the century.

Leicester started that 2015/16 English Premier League campaign as 5,000-to-1 outsiders after narrowly avoiding relegation in the previous season. Yet the Foxes started well and were soon heading towards the summit of the world’s most popular league.

While getting there had already been a surprise, staying there was a total shock.

Everyone expected the East-Midlanders to quickly drop down to a more traditional standing in the table.

It didn’t happen as Leicester not only stayed top over Christmas and the New Year but showed few signs of slipping off the summit as winter turned into spring. In the end, Claudio Ranieri’s men won the league by ten points.

Shinji Okazaki was not one of the biggest names in the team.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were the ones who grabbed most of the goals and the headlines, while N’Golo Kante and Kasper Schmeichel also caught the eye.

But Okazaki played his part.

In his first season in England, he started 28 games and also made eight appearances as a substitute.

Most of his five goals were crucial but it was his incredible work-rate that caught the eye.

Okazaki’s non-stop running, harrying and tracking back made a difference and won the respect of team-mates as well as opponents and also the affection of fans at the King Power Stadium.

He deservingly claimed the Best Footballer in Asia 2016.

Then it was back to Son in 2017.

After a stellar season for Spurs in the Premier League and Champions League, Son established himself as a genuine star of European football and it was little surprise when he won the prize once again.

So the standards have been set.

To be named as the Best Footballer in Asia from jurors who are based all over the continent, you must have a year to remember.

It is still anyone’s guess as to who will win the 6th prize in the short but already rich history of the Best Footballer in Asia.

Safe to say, it is going to be a player who has absolutely been at the top of his game for the past 12 months.

Best Footballer in Asia honour roll (2013 – 2017)

2013

1) Keisuke Honda – CSKA Moscow & Japan (46 points; 13.9% of overall votes)

2) Elkeson – Guangzhou Evergrande & Brazil (32 points; 9.7% of overall votes)

3) Dario Conca – Guangzhou Evergrande & Argentina (32 points; 9.7% of overall votes)

2014

1) Son Heung-min – Bayer Leverkusen & Korea Republic (74 points; 20.6% of overall votes)

2) Keisuke Honda – AC Milan & Japan (56 points; 15.6% of overall votes)

3) Ante Covic – Western Sydney Wanderers & Australia (37 points; 10.3% of overall votes)

2015

1) Son Heung-min – Bayer Leverkusen/Tottenham & Korea Republic (49 points; 16.3% of overall votes)

2) Zheng Zhi – Guangzhou Evergrande & China (32 points; 10.7% of overall votes)

3) Ricardo Goulart – Guangzhou Evergrande & Brazil (32 points; 10.7% of overall votes)

2016

1) Shinji Okazaki – Leicester & Japan (126 points; 22.1% of overall votes)

2) Omar Abdulrahman – Al Ain & United Arab Emirates (123 points; 21.6% of overall votes)

3) Son Heung-min – Tottenham & Korea Republic (109 points; 19.1% of overall votes)

2017

1) Son Heung-min – Tottenham & Korea Republic (157 points; 23.4% of overall votes)

2) Omar Kharbin – Al Hilal & Syria (127 points; 18.9% of overall votes)

3) Rafael Silva – Urawa Red Diamonds & Brazil (57 points; 8.5% of overall votes)