The latest FIFA rankings have been released, with quite a few movers and shakers. Among the teams in the ASEAN region, Vietnam retained their spot in the top 100 after a successful 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign while Indonesia were the major gainers.

Philippines have not had the greatest month, first crashing out of the 2018 Suzuki Cup in the semifinal and now dropping two spots in the FIFA rankings to 116.

Among the ASEAN teams, Indonesia were the only gainers, moving up one spot to 159.

Thailand, Myanmar, Singapore and Malaysia all remained static at 118, 139, 165 and 167 respectively.

Cambodia, Laos, Brunei and Timor-Leste too saw no changes in their rankings, staying put at 172, 184, 195 and 196 respectively to round off the bottom.

The top 10 teams in the ASEAN region are as follows:

100. Vietnam

116. Philippines

118. Thailand

139. Myanmar

159. Indonesia

165. Singapore

167. Malaysia

172. Cambodia

184. Laos

195. Brunei

196. Timor-Leste

The top 15 Asian countries are as follows:

29. Iran

41. Australia

50. Japan

53. Korea Republic

69. Saudi Arabia

74. Syria

76. China PR

79. UAE

81. Lebanon

82. Oman

88. Iraq

91. Kyrgyz Republic

93. Qatar

95. Uzbekistan

97. India