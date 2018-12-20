The latest FIFA rankings have been released, with quite a few movers and shakers. Among the teams in the ASEAN region, Vietnam retained their spot in the top 100 after a successful 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign while Indonesia were the major gainers.
Philippines have not had the greatest month, first crashing out of the 2018 Suzuki Cup in the semifinal and now dropping two spots in the FIFA rankings to 116.
Among the ASEAN teams, Indonesia were the only gainers, moving up one spot to 159.
Thailand, Myanmar, Singapore and Malaysia all remained static at 118, 139, 165 and 167 respectively.
Cambodia, Laos, Brunei and Timor-Leste too saw no changes in their rankings, staying put at 172, 184, 195 and 196 respectively to round off the bottom.
The top 10 teams in the ASEAN region are as follows:
100. Vietnam
116. Philippines
118. Thailand
139. Myanmar
159. Indonesia
165. Singapore
167. Malaysia
172. Cambodia
184. Laos
195. Brunei
196. Timor-Leste
The top 15 Asian countries are as follows:
29. Iran
41. Australia
50. Japan
53. Korea Republic
69. Saudi Arabia
74. Syria
76. China PR
79. UAE
81. Lebanon
82. Oman
88. Iraq
91. Kyrgyz Republic
93. Qatar
95. Uzbekistan
97. India