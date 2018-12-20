The Football Association of Indonesia, the PSSI, have confirmed the appointment of Simon McMenemy as head coach of the Indonesian national team.

McMenemy will take over the reins of Tim Garuda for two years.

PSSI Deputy Chairman Joko Driyono confirmed McMenemy’s appointment, saying, “PSSI agreed and determined several coaches who would handle the team. The senior men’s national team, PSSI decided Simon McMenemy.”

The 41-year-old will replace Bima Sakti, who oversaw Indonesia’s disastrous 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign, where they crashed out in the group stages. Bima will be tasked with handling the U16 team.

McMenemy comes with quite a bit of managerial pedigree, having won the Indonesia Liga 1 in his first season in charge of Bhayangkara FC.

He also coached the Philippines in their run to the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinals.

McMenemy was rumoured to be close to finalising a move to Bali United, before Indonesia swooped in for his services.

He was also linked with Indonesia’s head coach role prior to the 2018 Suzuki Cup as a replacement for Luis Milla.