They might have done a commendable job to finish as runners-up in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, but the fact remains that Malaysia national team are some way behind a few other teams in Southeast Asia.

And it looks like the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) are serious about bridging that gap between Harimau Malaya and teams like Thailand and Vietnam as their latest move would suggest.

According to a report in Bernama, the Malaysian government news agency, the FAM are already putting up a plan to include two foreign-born players in the Malaysian national team to address the lack of quality up front.

It is Kosovo Albanian attacking midfielder Liridon Krasniqi, who has played for Kedah FA since 2015, and Brazilian striker Guilherme De Paula, a star at Kuala Lumpur FA, who are being touted to play for Malaysia as naturalised citizens.

FAM deputy president Mohd Yusoff Mahadi, who is also the chairman FAM;s Naturalisation Programme Committee, revealed some details in to the process recently and said that the players were willing to accept the idea of playing for Malaysia.

“We are looking at a number of players — firstly Lee Tuck (Terengganu FC midfielder), a heritage player (under FIFA’s ruling due to his Malaysian maternal grandmother), besides Liridon and De Paula,” Bernama quoted the FAM deputy president as saying.

“We have been communicating with them. They seemed to be interested but we have not met up yet.”

“As chairman of the committee, I will try to meet with all these players soonest possible to know their true feelings and gauge their sincerity about playing for Malaysia,” he said.

However, the timeline for the duo turning up for Malaysia could still be at least a year from now as neither Krasniqi or Guilherme are currently eligible to play for the national team.

For that, they will have to spend another season in Malaysia to make it three years playing in Malaysia. Slavia Prague youth product Krasniqi left Kedah at the end of last season and the 26-year-old will need a new club for the upcoming season before he can receive a citizenship.

Guilherme, meanwhile, is expected to continue with Kuala Lumpur. The Brazilian-born star has represented a Malaysia XI agents Tottenham Hotspur back in 2015.

Gambia-born Mohamadou Sumareh, who was instrumental in Malaysia reaching the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final, was the country’s first naturalised footballer.