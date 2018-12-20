Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner Tunku Ismail Idris arguably had the best seat in the house as he watched the clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the invite of two of the biggest stars of world football.

The Crown Prince of Johor was invited to the Carabao Cup quarterfinal between Arsenal and Spurs at the Emirates Stadium in London by Gunners star Ozil and former England international Beckham.

Ozil was left out of the Arsenal squad to face Spurs with manager Unai Emery stating that the exclusion was a “tactical decision”. So, the Germany star was seated next the Crown Prince while on his other side was another familiar face — that of former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Beckham’s.

Also accompanying Tunku Ismail Idris was Malaysia international defensive midfielder Junior Eldstal who has represented clubs including Johor Darul Ta’zim.

Though Arsenal were knocked out of the cup by their rivals in the North London Derby, thanks to goals from Korea Republic star Son Heung-min and English attacker Dele Alli, Ozil still presented a special gift to the Crown Prince – an Arsenal home kit with name ‘TMJ’ and number ’84’ printed on its back.