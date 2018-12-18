Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin has been named in the J1 League’s Team of the Year for his exploits with Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

Chanathip starred for Consadole this past season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 30 games. His efforts were good enough to propel his side to a fourth-place finish, just two points off of Sanfrecce Hiroshima, who finished second.

The 25-year-old was also voted his side’s MVP for his stellar displays over the course of the 2018 J1 League campaign.

His performances also earned him a permanent contract with the side, after initially being signed on loan.

Chanathip is incidentally the only player from Consadole who has made it to the Team of the Year, which is dominated by players from Kawasaki Frontale.

／

ベストイレブンはこの11人㊗️🎉👏

＼ GK

チョン ソンリョン

DF

西 大伍

エウシーニョ

車屋 紳太郎

谷口 彰悟

MF

チャナティップ

家長 昭博

大島 僚太

中村 憲剛

FW

ジョー

ファン ウィジョ#Ｊアウォーズ#Ｊリーグ 📺@DAZN_JPN で生配信中！https://t.co/cgC7s3UPdZ — Ｊリーグ (@J_League) December 18, 2018

The Team of the Year is as follows:

Jung Sung-Ryong; Daigo Nishi, Elsinho, Shintaro Kurumaya, Shogo Taniguchi; Chanathip Songkrasin, Akihiro Ienaga, Ryota Oshima, Kengo Nakamura; Jô and Hwang Ui-jo.