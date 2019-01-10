Malaysia captain Zaquan Adha is the leader we need at Kedah – Aidil Sharin

Head coach Aidil Sharin is thrilled to have added Malaysia national team captain Zaquan Adha to his Kedah FA squad but will not be playing him as a striker.

The Singaporean tactician has been busy assembling his Kedah jigsaw with a slew of local and foreign import signings.

While the spotlight has been on Singapore defender Shakir Hamzah and Brazilian Renan Alves who have arrived at the club, the Canaries also added Zaquan Adha to boost their attacking prowess.

Zaquan played a key role in the Harimau Malaya’s run to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final where they lost to Vietnam.

The talented attacker spent much of his time with the national team in a forward role but Aidil revealed that he has another position in mind for his new star.

“I see Zaquan on the right of midfield, providing the ammunition for our front line strikers like [Fernando] Rodriguez and Jonathan [Bauman],” Aidil told FOX Sports Asia.

“Zaquan has tons of experience and he brings something we are lacking in this team. Together with veteran and club captain Baddrol (Bakhtiar), the duo will be the leaders of my team.

“They bring the leadership and the calming influence for the rest of the boys and hopefully, we can gel quickly before the season kicks off and have a good campaign as a unit.”

The former Home United tactician also explained that Rodriguez and Bauman were his first-choice candidates to lead the line, and believes they will get the goals needed to bring Kedah back to the top.

“We have brought in Rodriguez to boost our strike force but I felt that we needed another focal point in attack and Jonathan was the man,” Aidil added.

“The two of them are very mobile and together with the local players, it gives us balance going forward. We also have the flexibility of changing it tactically with Zaquan in the fold.”

Kedah FA will be hoping to rebound from a disappointing 2018 campaign where they finished sixth in the Malaysia Super League. They sealed a 4-1 pre-season win over Kelantan FA on Wednesday night. Rodriguez netted a brace while Zaquan and Alves also got their names on the score sheet.

Photo credit: Kedah FA