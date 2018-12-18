Kerala part ways with Liverpool legend after one win in entire season

Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters have announced that they have parted ways with manager David James.

James began his association with the Blasters in 2014, featuring as a player-cum-manager for a single season. He returned for the 2018/19 ISL season, replacing Rene Meulensteen at the helm.

However, a disastrous string of results has spelled the end of his association with the club. Kerala won their opening game of the season against ATK but have since failed to win any of their last 11 games.

Their most recent 6-1 hiding at the hands of Mumbai was the last straw, and James has been shown the door.

“The club would like to thank David for his efforts towards the team and wishes him all the very best in his career,” Varun Tripuraneni, club CEO was quoted as saying.

James, meanwhile, thanked the fans for their never-ending support. “I’d like to thank the management, players and all staff for their support during my stint with the club. I wish them the very best for the future. The fans here have been amazing and I’d like to thank them too for a memorable experience.”

Kerala have had a new manager at the start of every single ISL season and that will be the case next time around as well.