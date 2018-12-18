Korea Republic’s young midfielder Hwang In-beom is a target of Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Vancouver Whitecaps, according to reports from Canada.

The 22-year-old currently plays for Daejeon Citizen FC in K League 2 and was part of South Korea’s 2018 Asian Games-winning team which enabled him to end his mandatory two-year military service prematurely and return to Daejeon.

Hwang has made six appearances for South Korea’s senior team and scored once — a goal against Panama in a friendly in October this year. He has also amassed over 100 appearances in the first and second divisions in South Korea having debuted in K League 1 in 2015.

And his eye-catching displays have made the South Korean the subject of a potential transfer to North America as it is being reported that Hwang is a major target for the Canada-based MLS franchise Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps are in the middle of a major squad overhaul having appointed a new coach in 41-year-old Marc Dos Santos ahead of the new season.

Hwang, who is also reportedly wanted by clubs in Germany’s Bundesliga, could follow on the footsteps of his compatriot Lee Young-Pyo, the left-back who made 66 appearances for Vancouver, if he indeed chooses a move across the Atlantic.