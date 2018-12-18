Vietnam’s Hanoi FC have announced a partnership with German Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich in what can be described as a landmark deal in Vietnamese football.

V.League champions Hanoi FC have signed an agreement with European giants Bayern Munich which will see the clubs exchanging ideas in developing and managing football infrastructure.



The deal could be another step in the right direction for the Southeast Asian nation that only won their second AFF Suzuki Cup title last Saturday defeating Malaysia 3-2 on aggregate in the final.

“The representatives of Bayern Munich met with the officials from T&T Group (owners of the Vietnamese club) on Monday morning,” Hanoi FC said in a statement.

“It is indeed a proud moment for our club as Bayern Munich is one of the best football clubs in the world,” it said.

“The agreement will see Bayern Munich share their expertise in development of football facilities and exchange ideas regarding the design, build and management of the infrastructure like stadiums and academies,” Hanoi FC said about the deal.

The agreement also enables Hanoi FC to set up a Bayern Munich Football Academy in Vietnam which will aim at producing a new generation of Vietnam stars.

Hanoi have contributed the bulk of the Vietnam squad that won the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with their key stars including Tran Dinh Trong, Doan Van Hau, Do Duy Manh, Nguyen Van Quet, Pham Duc Huy and Nguyen Quang Hai all members of the Hanoi-based club.

Bayern Munich officials Andreas Kufner, the Head of International Brand Management, and Christoph Haberle, the Brand Activation and Football Schools Manager, met with Hanoi FC chairman Nguyen Quoc Hai and other officials and also visited the Hang Day Stadium where Hanoi play their home matches.

(Photos credit: Hanoi Football Club)