Ex-Japan captain Makoto Hasebe signs on with Eintracht Frankfurt

Former Japan international Makoto Hasebe has prolonged his career at least until the summer of 2020 after penning a contract extension with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 34-year-old captained Asian giants Japan since 2010 but called time on his international career after their Round of 16 exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Now able to fully focus on his club career, Hasebe has been an integral player for Eintracht so far this season until suffering a hamstring injury in last Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League win over Lazio, which is likely to see him sidelined until next year.

However, the stability he provides in an otherwise attack-minded team has not gone unnoticed, with the Bundesliga outfit opting to hand him a new one-year deal until the end of the 2019/20 season.

“So far this season, Makoto has shown that he can still be a top performer in our team at the age of 34,” said Eintrach sporting director Fredi Bobic on the club’s official website.

“He plays a big part in ensuring we have stability defensively.

“He is very important, not only as a player but also as an example for the team, and Makoto is what I would call a model professional.”

Hasebe, who has been based in Germany since 2008 and had spells at Wolfsburg and Nurnberg before moving to the Commerzbank-Arena four years ago, also expressed delight at his contract extension.

The defensive midfielder added: “I’ve made my home in Frankfurt and Eintracht and I’m happy to be part of this wonderful team for another year.

“We have a lot going on and I want to be part of it.”

A Bundesliga winner with Wolfsburg in 2008/09, Hasebe also won silverware with Die Adler last season when upset giants Bayern Munich 3-1 to win the DFB-Pokal.