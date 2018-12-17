Chanathip’s Consadole Sapporo to face Bangkok United in January

The fixtures for the J League Asia Challenge 2019 have been announced, with Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin’s Consadole Sapporo set to square off against Bangkok United on January 27.
The other fixture will witness Chonburi FC host Sanfrecce Hiroshima on January 26.
The tournament consists of four teams – two each from Thailand’s top division, the Thai League 1, and Japan’s J1 League – who will compete in a couple of friendlies.
This will be the second time Sanfrecce Hiroshima will be a part of the tournament, having featured in the previous edition held in Jakarta.
The fixtures will take place on consecutive days, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 local time.
The matches will be broadcast on True4U and True Visions.
ตารางการแข่งขัน “J League Asia Challenge 2019” สโมสรคอนซาโดเล่ ซัปโปโร นำทีมโดย เจ-ชนาธิป และ สโมสรซานเฟรซ ฮิโรชิมา ร่วมฟาดแข้งกับสโมสรทรู แบงค็อก ยูไนเต็ด และชลบุรี เอฟซี โดยจะมีการแข่งขัน ในวันที่ 26 มกราคม 2562 ระหว่าง สโมสรชลบุรี เอฟซี เจอกับ สโมสรซานเฟนซ ฮิโรชิมา ณ ชลบุรี สเตเดียม เวลา 18.00 และในวันที่ 27 มกราคม 2562 สโมสรทรู แบงค็อก ยูไนเต็ด จะพบกับ สโมสรคอนซาโดเล ซัปโปโร ที่ เอสซีจี สเตเดียม เวลา 18.00 โดยการแข่งขันทั้งสองแมตช์จะมีการถ่ายทอดสดผ่านทางช่อง True4U และทางทรูวิชั่นส์ Fixtures of “J League Asia Challenge 2019” Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo lead by Jay Channathip and Sanfrecce Hiroshima goes against True Bangkok United and Chonburi FC on the 26th of January 2019. With Chonburi and Sanfrecce Hiroshima at Chonburi Stadium at 18.00. On the 27th of January 2019, True Bangkok goes up against Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo at SCG Stadium at 18.00. Both matches will be broadcasted on True4U and True Visions.