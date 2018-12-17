Chanathip’s Consadole Sapporo to face Bangkok United in January

The fixtures for the J League Asia Challenge 2019 have been announced, with Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin’s Consadole Sapporo set to square off against Bangkok United on January 27.

The other fixture will witness Chonburi FC host Sanfrecce Hiroshima on January 26.

The tournament consists of four teams – two each from Thailand’s top division, the Thai League 1, and Japan’s J1 League – who will compete in a couple of friendlies.

This will be the second time Sanfrecce Hiroshima will be a part of the tournament, having featured in the previous edition held in Jakarta.

The fixtures will take place on consecutive days, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 local time.

The matches will be broadcast on True4U and True Visions.