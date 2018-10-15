Will fan favourite prodigy Egy Maulana be the secret to Indonesia’s AFF Suzuki Cup success?

Southeast Asian exports in World football are far and few. For the most part, footballers with an ASEAN background are forced to stay within the region. However, there are some in between, who break the regional ceiling to make their way to Europe. The latest to do so is Indonesia’s Egy Maulana Vikri.

Finding Indoseian ‘exports’ on European pitches is like finding a needle in a haystack. The country and the region has never had a positive association with World’s footballing hub. While there are certain Indonesians, whom you may find in the backrooms and the stands, there are almost none on the pitch.

One youngster bucking this trend is 18-year-old Egy Maulana Vikri.

From Medan to Poland

Maulana Vikri was born in Medan, Indonesia, to a footballing family. His father, being a footballer himself, wanted him to follow in his footsteps. And so he did.

The youngster joined Tasbi Soccer School, to hone his skills and develop into an all-around player. It was at TSS, that he was spotted by a scout who took him to the capital Jakarta, and eventually, to Europe.

During his early school days, the Indonesian generated a lot of interest in him from abroad. Seeing his talent, several European sides put their offers on the table. Some of the sides who were amongst his suitors were Ajax, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, Espanyol, and Saint Etienne; all acclaimed for unearthing and polishing potential gems.

However, Maulana did not take any of the offers from ‘big league’ teams. Instead, he decided to join Polish side Lechia Gdansk, on the premise that he would be enrolled without trials. It was indeed a tough but calculated decision. For starters, the gifted prodigy was getting a direct route to Europe. Moreover, he was at a club which could focus on his singular development, something that would have been lost had he join the likes of Ajax.

Gleaming in Gdansk

For any Asian youngster, let alone Southeast Asian, migrating to Europe is a tough ask. For starters, they are leaving their families behind to go to a country full of strangers. Moreover, they are usually unaccustomed to their language and culture, making the first few months even harder. However, to say that this is the difficult part would be incorrect.

In fact, for a youngster moving to Europe to focus on football, there are no easy parts. There are just challenges after challenges.

In the case of Maulana Vikri, the youngster had passed his first hurdle, which was getting to Europe. Now came the second one: making sure he makes his employers realize that he deserves to stay in Europe. Fortunately, he has done just that.

Joining Lechia Gdansk earlier this year, the Indonesian played initially for their reserve side. This was due to the fact that his professional contract would only come into play on his eighteenth birthday. However, he has been on fire for the reserve side, scoring seven times in six matches; validating his selection for the Guardian’s ’60 most talented youngsters to watch’ list of 2017. He has since joined the Polish club officially and has even been given the number 10 shirt.

The last few years have been especially rewarding for the boy from Medan. He was a part of the Indonesian U-19 side that finished third in the 2017 AFF U-19 Championship. However, Maulana personally had an enjoyable tournament, as he finished as both the Top Scorer and the Best Player award. The young forward scored eight goals in six matches on his way to the award.

However, he truly announced himself at the biggest stage at the Toulon tournament during the same year. Although Indonesia went home without a win, Maulana was seen as the team’s brightest spark and rightfully awarded the ‘Breakthrough Player’ award.

Indonesia’s wildcard?

For Tim Garuda, the AFF Suzuki cup has been a case of near misses. They currently hold a record, which any team in the world would not want to be associated with. Simply put, they are the team to have finished as the runners-up, the most number of times.

Indonesia were beaten by Thailand in the previous edition of the cup as well over two legs. The Red and Whites were leading after the first leg by two goals to one. However, when Thailand’s Siroch Chattong popped up with two goals in the second leg, Indonesian hearts were broken yet again.

This time around, things might turn out to be different for Indonesia. They do, after all, have a player of European calibre in their ranks. Maulana Vikri himself has already settled in with the team as well, appearing thrice for them. He is yet to score an international goal, however.

Nevertheless, the AFF cup is another chance for Indonesia to watch one of their most talented products in action. One who may hold the potential to propel them towards their maiden title.