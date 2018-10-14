Heartbreak kid Iqbal Hussain looking for AFF Suzuki Cup salvo with Lions

After the heartbreak of being left out of the 2015 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games squad, Iqbal Hussain is ready to fulfill his true potential with the Singapore national team.

He deferred his national service commitments thrice to prepare for the 2015 SEA Games held on home soil but things didn’t go his way, as he narrowly missed out on Aide Iskandar’s final 20-man squad.

While that dark period will always be at the back of his mind, Iqbal is ready to use the painful experience in his quest for a spot in Fandi Ahmad’s final 23-man squad for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

That desire to overcome disappointment came to the fore last month, when Iqbal had to drop out of Fandi’s plans for Fiji and Mauritius after suffering a rib injury from club duties with Hougang United.

He thought his chance to don the red jersey had gone begging once again but Fandi threw him a lifeline by starting him in the 2-0 win over Mongolia last Friday.

Playing in the coveted no.10 role behind Ikhsan Fandi, the 25-year-old clocked in an all-action display, and even had a couple of opportunities to open his senior account.

“I feel happy to be given a chance to play for my country and I would like to thank Coach Fandi for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play. I felt nervous as it’s been quite some time since I started a match for Singapore,” Iqbal told FOX Sports Asia.

“I had some good chances and how I wish one of it turned into a goal but overall I’m delighted that Singapore won because that was the main goal which was to perform well as a team and win games. I would rate my performance as average as I feel that I can improve much more in attack and defence.”

With a decent shift under his belt, Iqbal booked his place on the flight to Phnom Penh where the Lions are due to play Cambodia in their final friendly before the training camp in Osaka, Japan later this month.

While things seem to be going positively for the flamboyant attacker, Iqbal knows the perils of international football and more importantly, he knows the feeling of not making the final squad for a major tournament.

He added: “The last two Suzuki Cups, I didn’t manage to be in the squad due to injury and last minute replacements so, it would be an amazing experience to be part of the Suzuki cup this year.

“If I’m selected, it would be my first-ever Suzuki cup but for now, I’m just going to do my best in training and in matches and I will let God decide what’s best for me.”

The Suzuki Cup represents the Holy Grail for most aspiring footballers in the Lion City and the former kingpins of Southeast Asian football have done well in the competition, with four title victories, behind Thailand who have won it a record five times.

Iqbal, who grew up catching legends like Noh Alam Shah and Shahril Ishak entertaining the crowd at the old Kallang national stadium is entwined with what the prestigious tournament means to Singapore football. If the opportunity arises, he is ready to go into battle mode with the players he grew up idolizing.

“When I was a kid, I watched most of Singapore matches at the old Kallang Stadium with my dad (Hamid Hussain),” Iqbal recalled.

“I witnessed Singapore lift the Suzuki Cup and now I’m sharing the locker room with players who have won it before like my idol Shahril Ishak, Khairul Amri, Baihakki (Khaizan), Hassan Sunny, Harris Harun, Safuwan (Baharudin), Zulfahmi (Arifin) and Izwan Mahmud.

“Not forgetting being coached by the legendary Fandi, and also S.Subramani and Noh Alam Shah, who have won it before along with other major trophies.

“I hope that Singapore can win the Suzuki Cup again and put our country back at the top again as one of the powerhouse of ASEAN football.”

Iqbal is in the traveling party for Singapore’s international friendly against Cambodia on Tuesday. Fandi is set to name a 26-man squad for their training camp to Osaka, Japan, but team manager Eric Ong has not ruled out bringing a few extra players for the camp in case of injuries.

The final 23-man squad for the Suzuki Cup will come from the Japan camp roster and Iqbal will be one of those looking to impress enough to be among the 23 Singaporeans heading into the showpiece event.