AFF Suzuki Cup: 5 most unlikely upsets ever

The AFF Suzuki Cup has had its fair share of ups and downs since its inception in 1996 and four different teams have had the chance to lay hands on the prestigious trophy. As the commencement of the 2018 edition draws closer, we take a look at five AFF Suzuki Cup matches which dished out the unlikeliest of upsets.

Laos vs Thailand, 2010



Thailand, having won the tournament on five occasions, are the big boys of the Suzuki Cup. Laos, on the other hand, have never gone beyond the group stage. So when in 2010, the two teams were slated to meet each other, Thailand were the clear favourites.

However, after a goalless first half, the minnows took the lead through Konekham Inthammaving in the 53rd minute. Their joy was shortlived, though, as Sarayuth Chaikamdee scored the equaliser for Thailand 14 minutes later. Sarayuth would go on to score a second leveller for his team in the injury time after Laos struck back in the 81st minute.

Though Laos couldn’t register a win, the result was one of the unlikeliest.

Myanmar vs Thailand, 2004

Myanmar, though a semi-finalist from 2018, weren’t one of the big fishes back in 2004 when the tournament was called Tiger Cup. Therefore, their matchup against Thailand, who had already won the tournament twice back then, was supposed to be as straightforward as any.

However, Myanmar’s Zaw Linn Tun scored an unlikely equaliser in the 89th minute to cancel Therdsak Chaiman’s strike and earn a point for his side. This led to the defending champions’ ouster from the tournament – e of the biggest upsets back in the time.

Singapore vs Thailand, 2007



Thailand had cruised to the final of 2007 edition of Suzuki Cup, conceding only one goal in the process. Singapore, on the other hand, were lucky to find themselves in the final, registering only one 90-minute win and playing out four draws.

In the final, however, the Lions tightened the screws and after a 2-1 first leg win at home, went to Thailand for the second leg of the final brimming with confidence. The War Elephants had other plans in mind and after taking a 1-0 lead, were sprinting towards the title.

But Singapore’s Khairul Amri goal equalled the score on the day and took his team ahead on aggregate. What was predicted to be an easy win for Thailand turned out into a successful title defence from Singapore.

Vietnam vs Malaysia, 2014



Vietnam vs Malaysia semifinal in the 2014 edition of the tournament was probably the most entertaining ever. In the first leg at the Shah Alam Stadium in Malaysia, Vietnam stunned the crowd by scoring two away goals and took home a 2-1 victory.

Malaysia were desperate to prove their doubters wrong and in the return leg at Hanoi, they turned the tie on its head. Two goals in the first 16 minutes from the visitors saw them race to a 3-2 lead on aggregate.

Though Vietnam tried crawling back into the game with a goal in the 22nd minute, an own goal and a strike from Muhammad Shukor made Malaysia the front-runners. Eventually, Malaysia went on to qualify for the final with a 4-2 score on the night.

Philippines vs Vietnam, 2010



Philippines have made the semifinals of Suzuki Cup on three occasions and the first of them came back in 2010. They were up against defending champions Vietnam in a group stage match, needing a win to go to the next round.

The Azkals went on to register a 2-0 win, courtesy goals from Chris Greatwich and Phil Younghusband and complete probably the biggest upset in tournament’s 22-year long history.