Thailand and Azkals or Indonesia but don’t write Singapore off – Weiss

Mongolia national team coach Michael Weiss has warned not to write off Singapore’s chances of making it out of the ‘Group of Death’ at the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

The former Philippines national team coach is now in charge of Mongolia and will see his side go up against Fandi Ahmad’s Lions at the Bishan Stadium in an international friendly on Friday, before they head to Vientiane to face V. Sundramoorthy’s Laos.

Having coached the Azkals from 2011 to 2014, the 53-year-old knows the standard of Southeast Asian football well and gave his take on Group B, comprising reigning champions Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste and Singapore.

“On paper, you would say for sure, Thailand and either Philippines or Indonesia but paper doesn’t count for anything,” Weiss said at the pre-match news conference.

“I think Singapore have the same chances as any of these countries. They play the first game at home against Indonesia and if they get a result in that game, then why not? Anything is possible in football.

“It does not look favourable for Singapore right now but I don’t think so. I think they can do something at the tournament.”

Weiss guided Mongolia to the East Asia Football Federation (EAFF) Second Preliminary Round for the first time in the country’s history last month, where they will go up against Chinese-Taipei, North Korea and Hong Kong. The German also helped them rise up in the FIFA rankings to a credible 186th place since taking the job in 2017.

Despite a successful journey till date, the 53-year-old reckons the Mongolians need more international exposure to stand a chance of matching the rest of Asia.

“We want to try to continue lifting the level of Mongolian football and with more games in the Southeast Asian region like this one (Singapore) and then Laos on 16 (October),” Weiss remarked.

“This is basically preparation for the EAFF second round where we have a tough road to climb playing against Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei and North Korea. These two games will give us an idea of where we are at.

“The amount of games we played in the last 1.5 years is around 20 games. These players (Mongolians) have never played so many games at this level so what we did was to go to Japan, China and Korea to have camps and give them exposure and try to catch up with the rest of the region.

“When I look at Hariss Harun, Baihakki Khaizan or Safuwan Baharudin, they have 50-90 games in their pocket, and some of them are only like 26 or 27. We are playing catch up but we’ll see what Friday’s game brings.”

Mongolia may seem like Asian minnows but their recent displays have shown that they can compete with some of Southeast Asia’s best. In March, Malaysia were expected to stroll to a high-scoring victory against them but were held to a 2-2 draw.

The stubborn Mongolians came from behind twice to force the draw at Bukit Jalil Stadium and the Lions must take heed and give their all if they are to keep Fandi’s unbeaten record as national team coach intact.