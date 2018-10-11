Singapore’s Adam Swandi banking on Albirex mentality to seal AFF Suzuki Cup spot

Adam Swandi ready to use the Albirex Niigata mentality in his bid to secure a AFF Suzuki Cup final squad berth with the Singapore national team.



He is the first Singaporean to win a domestic title in the last four years after his club Albirex Niigata FC S did the treble in the recently concluded season.

The White Swans from Jurong East swept all before them for a third straight season, winning the Community Shield, Singapore Premier League title and Singapore Cup.

Adam, 22, was one of two Singaporeans along with goalkeeper Shahul Rayyan to sign for Albirex at the start of the season, and he has proved that it was the right move for his fledgling career.

Touted as one of Singapore football’s brightest starlets during his time with the National Football Academy, Adam showed that he has stepped up to another level, not just by joining the Japanese outfit, but also nailing a starting berth in his first season.

He played in 21 matches and has a return of five goals and eight assists, in what has been a perfect campaign for Albirex.

With the season done and dusted, the former FC Metz trainee has now shifted his attention to the national team, where he hopes to be a mainstay under new coach Fandi Ahmad.

“The main thing I picked up at Albirex is the mentality going into every game no matter who the opponents are,” Adam told FOX Sports Asia.

“At Albirex, every player wants to keep improving and no matter what the score line is, you never stop going at it. You just keep pushing whether you are five goals up in the 90th minute or you are trailing behind.

“You want to give everything for the club and also, pushing yourself to the maximum will only make you a better player. I’m hoping that mentality will help me in the national team and all I’m going to do is push and push to earn my spot in the team.

“Nothing is guaranteed and no one is safe. You have to give your all and then it is up to the coach to decide who plays.”

Despite being involved at the international level since making his debut in 2013 when he came on for Indra Sahdan in a friendly against Myanmar, Adam only has five appearances in the famed Lions jersey and did not make the last two AFF Suzuki Cup squads.

Still only 22 this year, the fleet-footed playmaker is determined not to miss the boat when Fandi announces his final 23-man squad for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup where Singapore will take on Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Timor-Leste in Group B.

“I think in every footballer’s mind, the dream and objective when you start your professional career is to play for the national team because that is the highest level you can go,” Adam remarked.

“It is also a good sign that shows that all the hard work you put in at club level has paid off and that you are capable of giving something back to the sport.

“In my opinion, the Suzuki Cup is the biggest competition for us Singaporean footballers. Yes, you have the Asian Cup and all but since young, we have always watched the Lions in this prestigious tournament and you want to be there as a player to experience it yourself and hopefully win it.

“I’m not going to comment on whether I deserve to be in the final squad because my job is to work my socks off and earn a place instead of talking about it. I must show the coaches what I am capable of in training and everything else will fall into place.”

While his priority is the regional showpiece event in November, at the back of Adam’s mind is to play abroad again, and that goal may just come true in 2019.

Fresh from a trial last month with the Albirex Niigata first team who play in J-League 2, there are talks of a possible move for Adam to sign for the J2 side next season.

He added: “Europe, Japan or even Korea. It is the ultimate goal for a professional player to take his football abroad but let’s take it step by step. I don’t want to be thinking about club commitments until my national team commitments are over.

“But of course, if I manage to get into the final Suzuki Cup squad and have a good tournament, that’ll increase my chances of making an overseas move happen but for now, I’m thinking about today’s training session and nothing else.”

Adam will be hoping to be in the starting lineup for Singapore’s international friendly against Mongolia on Friday at his old stomping ground Bishan Stadium. The Lions will head to Phnom Penh after that game to play Cambodia in what will be their final international friendly before the Suzuki Cup kicks off.