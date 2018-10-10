Indonesia flaunt Suzuki Cup credentials in 3-0 rout of Myanmar

Indonesia flaunted their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup title credentials with a 3-0 victory over Myanmar in an international friendly on October 10, at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium.

Both countries are finalising their squads for the Suzuki Cup with Indonesia in Group B alongside Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Timor-Leste. Myanmar will go up against Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam in Group A.

Head coach Bima Sakti brought out the big guns for this game in preparation for the showpiece event in November and the players duly rewarded him with a superb performance on home soil.

37-year-old Brazilian-born striker Alberto Goncalves, popularly known as Beto was the star of the show as he opened the scoring in the 19th minute after being set up by Febri Hariyadi.

Beto then turned provider on 26 minutes to double the Indonesians’ advantage. His audacious back-heel allowed Irfan Jaya to stroke the ball past goalkeeper Sann Sat Naing to make it 2-0.

Hasil maksimal diraih Timnas Indonesia malam ini. Kemenangan ini jadi modal bagus untuk menghadapi laga selanjutnya, yaitu kontra Hongkong.#PSSINow #KitaGaruda #TimnasDay Posted by PSSI on Wednesday, 10 October 2018

Bima was all smiles on the bench when Irfan netted his second goal on the night in the 39th minute after a solo run by beto left four Myanmar defenders in his wake but his fierce drive cannoned off the post. Irfan was on hand to snap up the rebound send the Indonesians in with a 3-0 lead.

The second half saw Myanmar return with some tenacity but the visitors who were missing star strikers Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu failed to trouble Andritany Adhiyasa in goal.

Indonesia will now face Hong Kong on October 16 at the same venue in what will be their final warm-up game before they travel to Singapore to take on the Lions in their first Group B match of the tournament.

On the opposite end, Myanmar head coach Antoine Hey will be scrambling to whip his troops into shape before they entertain Bolivia at home this Saturday to continue their preparations.

Indonesia lineup: Andritany Ardhiyasa (GK), Fachrudin Aryanto, Ricky Fajrin, Alfath Fathier, Putu Gede, Evan Dimas, Irfan Jaya, Zulfiandi, Febri Haryadi, Stefano Lilipaly, Alberto Goncalves

Myanmar lineup: Sann Sat Naing (GK), Htike Htike Aung, Thein Than Win, David Htan (C), Hlaing Bo Bo, Ye Ko Oo, Maung Maung Soe, Mg Mg Lwin, Soe Moe Kyaw, Si Thu Aung, Kaung Sat Naing

Photo credit: PSSI Indonesia