Mike Wong: V. Sundramoorthy is an important signing for Laos national team

Former Singapore national team coach V. Sundramoorthy has inked a three-year deal to become the head coach of the Laos national team.

Laos Football Federation’s Technical Director Mike Wong confirmed the news and is ready to help Sundram settle in quickly, in time for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Wong, who has been with Laos since 2017 is pleased to have secured his compatriot’s services.

Sundram, will be on his own by the time the showpiece event comes around as FOX Sports Asia understands that the former has been appointed as technical consultant (East Asia region) by FIFA and will be leaving the LFF.

“Laos have now got a good coach with valuable international exposure on a three-year contract. This brings stability to the Laos national team and is a huge step forward,” Wong told FOX sports Asia.

“Sundram knows the regional opponents well and he will groom the next generation of Laos youngsters to be ready for national team duty.”

Laos are in Group A alongside Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam and Cambodia. They kick off their campaign with a home game in Vientiane against Vietnam on November 8.

The former LionsXII tactician is already in Vientiane and will commence his duties with immediate effect.

Sundram’s first game will be on October 16 against Mongolia, who play Fandi Ahmad’s Lions this Friday before heading out to Laos.