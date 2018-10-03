Madhu and Balestier duo in Fandi Ahmad’s Singapore squad for October games

Head coach Fandi Ahmad has called up a 29-man squad for Singapore’s upcoming international friendlies against Mongolia and Cambodia.

The Lions will continue their preparations for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup with two friendlies this month – Mongolia at Bishan Stadium on October 12 and Cambodia in Phnom Penh on October 16.

Fandi has opted to retain most of his previous squad from the games against Mauritius and Fiji, with Shahdan Sulaiman and Hami Syahin making way for Balestier Khalsa duo Huzaifah Aziz and Fadli Kamis.

Tampines Rovers’ defender Madhu Mohana earns a recall to the national team fold while new kids on the block, Jacob Mahler, Zulfadhmi Suzliman, Zulqarnaen Suzliman and Ikhsan Fandi continue their rise with the senior squad.

Albirex Niigata FC Singapore winger Adam Swandi has also been brought in for the October friendlies to add more firepower on the attacking front.

Overseas-based stars like Baihakki Khaizan, Safuwan Baharudin, Hariss Harun, Gabriel Quak, Zulfadhmi Arifin, Faris Ramli, Hassan Sunny and Izwan Mahbud are all included.

The Lions will finish off the two friendlies before heading for a training camp in Osaka, Japan to close out their Suzuki Cup preparations.

Fandi is due to name a final 23-man squad for the showpiece event when the team returns to Singapore from the Japan trip.

Singapore team for the October friendlies against Mongolia and Cambodia

Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny, Izwan Mahbud, Zaiful Nizam

Defenders: Faritz Hameed, Shakir Hamzah, Nazrul Nazari, Fadli Kamis, Ho Wai Loon, Madhu Mohana, Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Irfan Fandi, Baihakki Khaizan, Zulfahmi Arifin, Safuwan Baharudin

Midfielders: M. Anumanthan, Izzdin Shafiq, Huzaifah Aziz, Zulfadhmi Suzliman, Yasir Hanapi, Jacob Mahler, Adam Swandi, Gabriel Quak, Hariss Harun

Forwards: Shahril ishak, Khairul Nizam, Khairul Amri, Iqbal Hussain, Ikhsan Fandi, Faris Ramli