Tickets go on sale for Singapore’s 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup home matches

Tickets for the Singapore national team’s 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup home matches will go on sale from September 22 onwards.

Fandi Ahmad’s team have been drawn into Group B alongside defending champions Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Timor-Leste.

With the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) introducing a new home and away format this year, Singapore will play Indonesia and Timor-Leste at home on November 9 and 21 respectively, along with two away games against Philippines and Thailand.

The Football Association of Singapore have put out an early bird package which will be available from September 22 to October 21. Adult tickets are priced at S$20 (Cat 1) and S$14 (Cat 2). Fans with concession passes can purchase the tickets for S$10 (Cat 1) and S$6 (Cat 2).

A family package consisting of two adults and two concession tickets is priced at S$48 (Cat 1) and S$24 (Cat 2).

Concession tickets are application to students aged 16 and below, and senior citizens aged 60 and above.

Singapore are in the midst of preparing for the showpiece event and has already played two matches this month under Fandi’s guidance.

The Lions managed a 1-1 draw against Mauritius before going on to defeat Fiji 2-0. They will continue their preparations with a game against Mongolia on October 12 at Bishan Stadium, before traveling to Phnom Penh to take on Cambodia on October 16.