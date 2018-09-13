Ho Wai Loon relieved to end 17-month wait for first Singapore appearance

After being made to wait 17 months for his international debut for Singapore, Ho Wai Loon is relieved to have finally to made his first appearance against Fiji.

The 25-year-old was called up to the senior squad for the first time in the friendly against Afghanistan on March 23 last year by V Sundram Moorthy. Despite making the squad on 13 occasions under the former coach, Ho never got his chance on the pitch.

With Fandi Ahmad ushering in a new era as the head honcho in place of Sundram, Ho was slated to start the Singapore icon’s first game in charge against Mauritius, but suffered a knee injury in training which put him out of contention.

All the negative thoughts were finally vanquished on Tuesday night when the fourth official held up the substitution board in the 62nd minute.

Coming on for captain Hariss Harun who netted the first goal in their 2-0 victory, the Warriors FC defender admitted that he was a bundle of nerves as he aimed to make up for lost time.

“Yes! Finally the time that I’ve been waiting arrived after pushing so hard for so long,” Ho told FOX Sports Asia.

“Honestly, I kept telling myself to be ready like any other game and be prepared to be called upon but the excitement and nerves got to me.

“I kept looking across to the coaches and because it was going to be my debut for Singapore, I kept reminding myself that I must go out and have a good game.

“I didn’t expect to come on in central midfield because I’ve been playing on the left in training. So when the call came to get ready, I realised I was replacing Hariss and I knew it was a big role to play. That made me even more nervous but thankfully, all went well.”

Having made a name for himself as a left-footed specialist in defence during his days with Balestier Khalsa, Ho was converted into a central midfielder by Mirko Grabovac this season and became his team’s set-piece specialist.

While he was worried about missing out on the national team due to his new role, Ho soldiered on and kept at it, hoping to impress Fandi and the new regime.

“I have been playing as a central midfielder from the start of this season but I got my first call-up as a left-back last year,” the curly-haired defender explained.

“Central midfield has never been my natural position but as time went by and with more games at club level, I slowly adapted and understood the requirements of my new role.

“I was also wondering if I will get a chance at the national team level because there are so many established names like Hariss, Shahdan (Sulaiman), Izzdin (Shafiq), Zulfahmi (Arifin) and Yasir (Hanapi) in that position.

“End of the day, coach Fandi showed trust in me and it was down to me to prove that I can compete with these players for game time. I’ll keep pushing and let the rest take care of itself.”

Ho will now return to league duties with Warriors when they entertain Brunei DPMM this Saturday but the newly-minted international has a firm eye on the near future.

He added: “I know it is only months before the AFF Suzuki Cup comes and the only thing I can do is to play to my best for Warriors and keep myself in contention. Hopefully, it will be enough to earn me another call-up in October and maybe a Suzuki Cup place.”

Singapore’s preparations for the regional competition will continue next month with two friendlies against Mongolia at home and Cambodia away.

The Lions will then head to Osaka, Japan for a two-week training camp before Fandi names his final 23-man squad for the Suzuki Cup in November.