Fans rejoice as Luis Milla extends contract to remain as Indonesia coach

Indonesian fans were relieved to hear the news of Luis Milla signing a one-year extension to remain as head coach of Tim Garuda.



The 52-year-old made more than 200 appearances as a player for Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid before retiring in 2001.

Since then, he has gone on to manage the Spanish U-23 national team and Zaragoza, before taking the Indonesian job in 2017.

Milla’s contract expired at the end of their involvement in the 2018 Asian Games on home soil as the Indonesians were knocked out in the Round of 16 by the United Arab of Emirates (UAE) at the weekend.

There were rumours that Milla was planning to leave and fans took to social media to champion for Milla to stay on.

Langkah Timnas Indonesia U-23 pada ajang Asian Games 2018 harus terhenti lewat drama adu penalti.#PSSINow #KitaGaruda #AsianGames2018 Posted by PSSI on Friday, 24 August 2018

The Spanish tactician has rejuvenated the Indonesian national team and U-23 side with an exciting brand of attacking football and fans responded by turning up in droves to watch their national heroes play.

The contract extension was confirmed on Tuesday after PSSI held a management review.

Milla will now lead the likes of Evan Dimas and Egy Maulana Vikri into battle at the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup where they have been drawn into Group B alongside Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Timor Leste/Brunei.

They open their campaign on November 9 away to Fandi Ahmad’s Lions at the National Stadium at Kallang against Singapore.