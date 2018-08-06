Fandi Ahmad takes first pitch training with Singapore national team

Fandi Ahmad’s tenure as Singapore national team coach has finally gone up a notch as the Lions trained on the pitch for the first time since he took over.

Since being announced as the new lion tamer after V. Sundram Moorthy stepped down from his role in early April, Fandi has had to balance dual roles as Young Lions head coach and that of the national team.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) decided to continue the practice of Monday national team sessions that was introduced during Bernd Stange’s era and players have been called up for gym work in recent weeks.

With the SPL rescheduling a huge number of matches to give Fandi more time to prepare the team for the AFF Suzuki Cup, the team continued their preparations on Monday as 24 players reported for duty at Geylang field.

This was Fandi’s first on-pitch training as national team coach and he put the players through their pace along with his two assistant coaches, S. Subramani and Robin Chitrakar. Noh Alam Shah was also seen belting out instructions in his new role as player mentor.

The likes of Fadli Kamis, Ikhsan Fandi, Emmeric Ong and Khairul Nizam attended the session. There was also a familiar face back in the fold as Navy FC winger Gabriel Quak returned from Thailand to participate in his first Lions training since moving to Thai League 1.

Home United and Albirex Niigata FC (S) players were exempted from the training session due to AFC Cup and SPL matches. The other foreign-based players besides Quak were not present due to club commitments.

List of 24 players who attended Monday’s NT training

Goalkeepers: Zharfan Rohaizad, Zaiful Nizam, Syazwan Buhari

Defenders: Emmeric Ong, Irfan Najeeb, Irfan Fandi, Madhu Mohana, Fadli Kamis, Hafiz Sulaiman, Jacob Mahler, Ho Wai Loon

Midfielders: Gabriel Quak, Nazrul Nazari, Hafiz Sujad, Joshua Pereira, Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Hami Syahin, Zulfadhmi Suzliman, Yasir Hanapi, Huzaifah Aziz

Forwards: Khairul Nizam, Khairul Amri, Fazrul Nawaz, Iqbal Hussain