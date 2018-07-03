AFF U-19: Thailand and Vietnam win big while Indonesia rout Singapore

Thailand and Vietnam cruised past Laos and Philippines respectively while Indonesia score second win over Singapore in Group A at the AFF U-19 Championship.

Singapore were dealt a second loss at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) U-19 Championship after host nation Indonesia put four past the hapless young cubs.

Muhammad Rafli Mursalim netted a brace in the 21st and 62nd minute before Saddil Ramdani added a third on 71 minutes. There was still time for Todd Rivaldo Alberth Ferre to cap off a superb performance for Indonesia when he made it four with nine minutes left to play.

Over at the Joko Samudro stadium, Thailand got their first win of the campaign with a 3-0 victory over Laos. The Thais played out a goalless draw in the opener two days ago against favourites Vietnam.

Buriram United wonderkid Suphanat Mueanta opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Matee Sarakum made it 2-0 from the spot in the 36th minute.

Thailand’s dominance took a toll on the Laotian players and striker Bounphachan Bounkong was sent off with 20 minutes left to to play.

Laos’ resilience fell short as Thailand duly closed out the game with a third goal by Korawich Tasa with three minutes left on the clock.

Title favourites Vietnam also had an easy day at the office with a 5-0 win over Philippines at the Gelora Delta Stadium.

Vietnam started off slow and took 29 minutes to break the deadlock before they found the attacking verve in the second half and plundered four more to make it four points in two matches.

The result put Indonesia at the top of Group A with six points while Thailand and Vietnam have four points behind them.