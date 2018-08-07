Hassan Sunny backs Rudy Khairullah to come good in AFC Cup Zonal Final

Hassan Sunny reckons the time has come for Rudy Khairullah to prove his worth as Home United take on Ceres Negros in the AFC Cup Zonal Final second leg.

With the first leg ending one apiece for the two teams, it will go down to the wire when they step out at Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Hassan, who is now with Thai League 2 side Army United was in goal when the Protectors lost in the Zonal Final to the same opponents last season and hopes his former teammates can get the job done this time around.

“When I was with him last year, we trained very hard and I remember telling him, he must be patient and his time will come,” Hassan told FOX Sports Asia.

“I reminded him to work hard and stay humble after every win and good performance. Now is the time, his time.

“All the sacrifices and hard work, it all comes down to this game. Just stay calm under pressure and I’m sure he will come out tops in this match.”

Rudy, 24, has been a mainstay in the Home United lineup this season and has grown from strength to strength as the Protectors progressed in the AFC Cup.

He will have Abdil Qaiyyim, Shakir Hamzah and Faizal Roslan for protection but he has shown great reflexes when called upon as the last line of defence.

Having seen how his teammates sunk to their knees when they lost last season’s Zonal Final, Rudy is ready to ensure history does not repeat itself.

“It has been an amazing journey for me personally and quite a learning journey too,” Rudy said. “This is my first major tournament and I’m picking up experience with each passing game.

“Having said that, this is a game I want to win because it is for the honour of Home United and Singapore.

“Ceres are a good team but I am focusing on my own game instead of worrying about them. I’ll give everything and put it all on the line in the second leg. Hopefully, we come out on top.”

The winners of this tie go on to the Inter-zonal Final where they face North Korean opposition in April 25 Football Club.