Watch: Shocking scenes in Serbia as supporters attack assistant referee from the stands

Football matches are often marred by violence, against fans, players, and even the referee. Frequently the crowd present in the stands decides to use projectiles to hit those on the pitch. However, what the fans present during Partizan Belgrade’s match against Macva witnessed was something rather unique, and horrifying.

During the 85th minute of a 0-0 draw, the assistant referee on the sidelines found himself right below a section of Partizan supporters. Much to his shock, and to the shock of many watching the match, the fifty-odd supporters started pelting the assistant with snowballs!

Partizan Belgrade fans "attacking" referee during match against Mačva last night ☃️ pic.twitter.com/7b3rwlsts7 — When Sunday Comes (@WSCsupporters) December 15, 2018

Within seconds, hundreds of snowballs hit the helpless assistant before the referee finally intervened and asked the home support to calm down.

The unfortunate assistant meanwhile, could do little to prevent the snowballs coming his way and simply tried to walk away from the crowd.

While the Partizan fans managed to hit the target, their team couldn’t. The Serbian side drew 0-0 against their opponents of the night, Macva Sabac, and are currently third in the league table.