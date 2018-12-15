Football |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam fans unhappy at referee not controlling Malaysia’s ‘rash’ play!

AFF Suzuki Cup Vietnam Malaysia

After the physicality involved in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final between Malaysia and Vietnam at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, everyone expected the second leg in Hanoi to be no less competitive, and it has proven to be that way so far.

Despite Vietnam scoring early to go 3-2 up on aggregate, Malaysia’s commitment towards winning the game hasn’t wavered one bit as they went about trying to even up the scores in a full-blooded manner.

However, that approach has prompted Vietnamese fans to take to social media in complaint of the Iranian match referee Alirza Faghani, for not retaining control of the match.

There were some preposterous claims from Vietnam fans!

Some fans said all those fouls were definitely part of Malaysia’s game plan!

And finally, here’s a neutral view on the topic.

Comments