AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam fans unhappy at referee not controlling Malaysia’s ‘rash’ play!

After the physicality involved in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final between Malaysia and Vietnam at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, everyone expected the second leg in Hanoi to be no less competitive, and it has proven to be that way so far.

Despite Vietnam scoring early to go 3-2 up on aggregate, Malaysia’s commitment towards winning the game hasn’t wavered one bit as they went about trying to even up the scores in a full-blooded manner.

However, that approach has prompted Vietnamese fans to take to social media in complaint of the Iranian match referee Alirza Faghani, for not retaining control of the match.

#AFFSuzukiCup18 Msia needs to stop rushing into tackles. The last four are consistently caught out of position ⛔ Norshahrul was very poor. Akhyar Rashid has to come on for him 😡 — luedersdel (@luedersdel) December 15, 2018

There were some preposterous claims from Vietnam fans!

👉🏿 to all 🇲🇾 how much did you pay for the referee 😩?#affcup #vietnam #malaysia #fcukReferee — feeling cool — Bao Lam Huy (@baolamhuy) December 15, 2018

Some fans said all those fouls were definitely part of Malaysia’s game plan!

Overlapping

Lost possessions

Do fouls

Same as always#AFFSuzukiCup18 — wondering wanderer (@m_yusuf_ishak) December 15, 2018

