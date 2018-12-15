Reports: Arsenal offered Barcelona midfielder as Aaron Ramsey replacement

With Aaron Ramsey set to depart Emirates at the end of the season, Arsenal need a creative center midfielder to plug the hole and Barcelona reject Denis Suarez may be the right fit.

The Independent is reporting that Barcelona has intimated to Suarez’s management team that he can actively seek a transfer out of the club in January and that he may be available to sign for as low as 14 million. Suarez recently issued a veiled ultimatum to the club that they had until January to show him that he’s in Ernesto Valverde’s first team plans.

However, the Barcelona manager seems to have made his stance clear by transfer listing Suarez.

Arsenal and Chelsea are two of the Premier League clubs that the player has been peddled to, and with Aaron Ramsey departing at the end of the season, Unai Emery may be tempted to consider a move for him.

Suarez, 24, also spent a season in Sevilla playing under Emery when he was on loan from Barcelona. As such, the Spanish coach is familiar with his qualities already and would be buying a tried and tested solution in center midfield if he decides to make a move in January.

Arsenal are currently on a 22 game unbeaten run and take on Southampton this weekend in the Premier League.