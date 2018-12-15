Reports: Chelsea target 30 million worth England international striker in January

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri doesn’t feel either Alvaro Morata or Olivier Giroud is the solution to Chelsea’s striking woes, and will sanction a move for Bournemouth frontman Callum Wilson in January.

According to the Express, Chelsea will cough up 30 million for Callum Wilson in January in an attempt to prise him away from Bournemouth.

However, when quizzed about Chelsea’s interest, Cherries manager Eddie Howe mentioned that he did not anticipate losing the striker who has notched up 8 goals and 5 assists in 15 appearances, mid way through the season.

Callum is focusing on his football and we are not anticipating losing any players in January we don’t want to. He seems very happy, he has a spring in his step, he is buzzing around the training ground and there is a very good feel about him.

Chelsea are currently 4th in the Premier League table with 34 points, having scored 33 goals. A telling statistic, however, is that only 6 of those have come from Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud combined.

With both their front men misfiring, the addition of a center forward who can play in a possession based system and have a better goal return is reportedly on the top of Sarri’s wishlist for January.

And Callum Wilson fits the bill perfectly, with 30 million viewed as a nominal fee to pay for an England international player in today’s inflated market.