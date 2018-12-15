Gary Neville reveals the two World Class players he played with at Manchester United

According to Manchester United legend Gary Neville, he only played with two World Class players at Manchester United. He told this much to former Liverpool defender and friend Jamie Carragher, who then proceeded to reveal the details in a guest column.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have become a familiar pairing for football followers, as the duo has exchanged their rivalry on the field to one in the studio. Both the former England defenders are now renowned pundits and can often be found giving their opinions on football matches beside each other.

And so, in a guest column on The Telegraph about Alisson’s impact at Liverpool, Carragher recalled what Gary Neville once told him, in terms of the importance of a good custodian:

“Gary Neville once told me he felt he only ever played with two genuinely world class players in his Manchester United career.

“One was Cristiano Ronaldo. The other was Peter Schmeichel. That is how fundamental he was to United’s success,” wrote Carragher.

The Danish goalkeeper played for the Red Devils from 1991 to 1999, appearing a total of 398 times in total and even scoring 1 goal. Schmeichel then had stints with Sporting Clube de Portugal and Aston Villa, before finally retiring at Manchester City.

While the inclusion of Ronaldo and Schmeichel under the term World Class is not surprising, the fact that Neville chose to ignore several other stars such as Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.