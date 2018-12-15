FA Selangor separates from a number of affiliate clubs

The Crown Prince of Selangor has released a statement that FA Selangor are separating themselves from 43 affiliate clubs.

In an Instagram post by FA Selangor, a brief explanation revealed this news as the 43 affiliate clubs are said not be have shared the same vision and values as Selangor.

This is connected with news that other affiliate clubs have organised their own Extraordinary General Meetings.

According to a Malay Mail report back in October, the EGM called for a re-election of the Football Association of Selangor’s committee.

The Star also reported on the matter, with Tengku Amir, the Raja Muda of Selangor, saying he was shocked with the news that a re-election was needed.

He said: “I was shocked to hear that there was a memorandum to hold an EGM, re-electing the entire committee including myself.

“It is obvious the changes we were doing, including stopping leakages, revamping ineffective committees, probing suspected irregularities made many people uncomfortable.”

Now that ties with affiliate clubs appear to have been cut, the Raja Muda calls on his peers to help establish a winning mentality as they move on to the future.

Photo courtesy of FA Selangor