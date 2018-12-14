4 players who can replace Ousmane Dembele at FC Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele’s career at the Camp Nou thus far has been somewhat difficult to comprehend. He is putting in great performances each week but then is also having disciplinary issues with the club. As a result, there are talks of the Catalans letting him go. Here are the four players they could look at to replace him, including one already in the books of Barcelona.

#4 Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

The USA international is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs owing to his fine form so far this season.

With two assists and a goal in 9 Bundesliga appearances, he has been an essential cog in Dortmund’s league-leading campaign so far. Hw=owever, what’s interesting is that the youngster has so far been stalling a contract extension.

Barcelona turned to Dortmund for Dembele and now they could do the same with Pulisic. The American might not be as naturally gifted as the Frenchman but is a very hard worker and could suit the Catalan club’s style of play.

#3 Nicolas Pepe (Lille OSC)

One of the most economically viable options would be to sign Lille superstar Nicolas Pepe. This has been a breakthrough season for the forward as he has scored 11 goals in 17 matches in Ligue 1.

He also has five assists and is really maturing into a superb player. He is certainly a better goal-scorer than Ousmane Dembele and would also not be astronomically priced like so many others.

However, those characteristics have also been attracting interest from elsewhere and Barcelona could find themselves in the middle of a ‘transfer war’.

#2 Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Eden Hazard might be the best of the ‘Hazards’ but his younger brother Thorgan is a great prospect in his own right.

Playing for Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, the younger Hazard has made 14 appearances for his team this season. In those 14 games, he has scored 8 goals and has provided 6 assists for his team. Dembele, meanwhile, 6 goals and three assists in 14 games for Barcelona.

Who knows, Thorgan Hazard might be the one Hazard Barcelona end up signing after all.

#1 Malcom (FC Barcelona)

Why look elsewhere when the solution could be right at home?

Malcom was somewhat of a quick plan B attempt as an alternative to Willian, who the Blaugrana originally wanted to sign. And while he might not have hit the ground running yet, he is undoubtedly a great talent. The Brazilian scored 12 goals and provided 7 assists in 35 appearances for Bordeaux last season, before earning a big buck move to Spain.

There is no question that Malcom has all the talent needed to succeed in a side like Barcelona. All that is required is the application.