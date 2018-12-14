Reports: Antonio Valencia on the outs at United after irrevocable differences with Jose Mourinho

The Manchester United club captain is the latest player to feel the heat at the club and could welcome a January departure after sensing that he will never win back Jose Mourinho’s trust.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United club captain Antonio Valencia is resigned to a January exit since falling out with Jose Mourinho after he liked an Instagram post calling for the Portuguese manager to be sacked in October.

However, despite apologising since, he still hasn’t found his way back into the good books of Jose Mourinho and could be on his way out sooner rather than later following his agent’s inability to come to new contract terms last week.

Valencia’s current contract runs out at the end of this season but the club hasn’t made any indication that they want to offer new terms.

With interest from West Ham and other Spanish clubs on the table as well, Valencia could be looking to move on in the January transfer window.

Manchester United gear up to take on Liverpool this weekend at Anfield in an attempt to shorten the chasm in points between the two clubs. Liverpool are table toppers and sit 16 points ahead of United, who are languishing in 6th position.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Jose Mourinho is not known for de-escalating situations and at 33, Antonio Valencia’s long term benefit to the club is also waning. This could be a good chance for a fresh start for him and an opportunity for the club to press forward with Diogo Dalot’s development.