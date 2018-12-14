Manchester United legend urges two star players to leave the club and join Real Madrid

In an odd interview, former Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis encouraged Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial to jump ship to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Kanchelskis played at United from 1991-95 under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson and seemed unhappy with the team ethic, the manager and the kind of football on show at Old Trafford these days.

Speaking to bwin, Kanchelskis also encouraged star players Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial to jump ship to Real Madrid, saying that their talents would be better recognized at a club like that.

I think Paul Pogba will be seeking a move to Real Madrid this summer. I don’t think his style of play is suited for the Premier League, and we will see his brilliance in the Italian or Spanish league. He may not suit the Barcelona style of play, but he’s perfect for Real Madrid. He’ll be able to express himself more freely on the field for them. Pogba has failed to show consistency with his performances since joining United and it’s time for a change. If Pogba wants to go down as a great, he needs to find a team that suits his play. [Diego] Maradona never found his feet properly at Barcelona, but turned into a world beater at Napoli and I think this could be the same for Pogba.

Kanchelskis also weighed in on the future of Anthony Martial, saying that the Frenchman has all the attributes to replace the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo at the Spanish club.

Martial won’t be playing for Man Utd next season and I think he could follow the same route that [Cristiano] Ronaldo did by moving to Real Madrid. Martial is young and has started to show what he can do. If he can reach his potential, he has the chance to go and replace Ronaldo as Madrid’s next Galactico. He obviously still has a lot to learn, but there’s a chance for him to make it happen.

Not the kind of talk that Manchester United fans would want to hear, and certainly not from an former player like Kanchelskis.