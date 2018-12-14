4 players who can replace Isco at Real Madrid

Real Madrid superstar Isco is currently facing a lot of heat at the Bernabeu. The fans who once cheered his name booed him for the first time ever as Madrid fell prey at home to CSKA Moscow. With this, it looks as though his time with the Galacticos is limited and here are the four players that the Merengues could replace him with, including some familiar names.

#4 Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

The Dane would be a very expensive purchase should the Galacticos decide to make a deal for him in the summer. However, if Madrid deem him as an absolute necessity, he will be playing for the Blancos.

The former Ajax superstar has been the heartbeat of Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs. His vision and guile on the pitch are what keeps the North London outfit ticking. With 6 assists in 13 Premier League games this season, his service has been top-notch for the forwards.

#3 Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)

The Juventus superstar is perhaps among the most underrated midfielders in the world. Pjanic started his career as an attacking midfielder before being shifted back in front of the defence at Juventus.

This allowed his overall game to develop and he is now the type of player that finds pockets of space in midfield and connects the dots for his team with his slick passing. He might have only two goals and a goal in 13 Serie A games but his true influence is on the tempo of the team.

#2 James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich, on loan from Real Madrid)

When Madrid won the Champions League in the 2015-16 season, they did it because they had both Isco and James in the team. The pair was rotated very well by Zinedine Zidane, with the Spaniard having a bit more preference than the Colombian.

In the end, that is what caused the former Monaco man to leave the Bernabeu for Bayern Munich in a loan deal. There are reports of him wanting to come back and it would only be fair and sensible for the Galacticos to give him a chance as they did with Isco.

#1 Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea, on loan from Real Madrid)

Another player, with the benefit of the hindsight, who probably left because of the stacked deck in midfield. Kovacic realized that with Lopetegui in the helm, Isco will be preferred and hence he forced a loan move to Chelsea.

At Stamford Bridge, he has quickly become a fan favourite and the enthusiast of the Blues want the club to make the move permanent. Since Isco is almost always played in the midfield, having Kovacic back and letting go of Isco would make perfect sense as he is not only an astute dribbler but is also learning the art of decision-making under Maurizio Sarri.