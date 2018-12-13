Football |

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo denies Paulo Dybala stoppage time equalizer by trying to score himself

Juventus were condemned to a shock defeat in their final UEFA Champions League group game by BSC Young Boys. The Swiss club beat the Old Lady 2-1 on the night. However, things could have been much different, had Cristiano Ronaldo not tried to get a touch on Paulo Dybala’s 90th-minute shot. 

Two goals by Guillaume Hoarau were enough to see Young Boys record a historical win against Italian giants Juventus. The veteran striker put the Swiss club two ahead shortly after the hour mark before Paulo Dybala scored an absolute stunner to get one back.

Young Boys held their lead firmly and managed to contain Juventus till the fourth minute of added time. However, right before the referee was about to blow his whistle, the ball fell to Dybala once again at the edge of the penalty box. The Argentine took a first-time shot and the ball whizzed past the goalkeeper into the top corner.

With Dybala and the entire Juventus team celebrating, the points seemed to have been shared; only for the referee to rule out the goal.

As it were, Dybala’s first-time shot was anyway heading into the top corner. However, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was in an offside position decided to instead take the credits for himself. The Portuguese jumped high in the air in an attempt to head the ball in the net.

Even though Ronaldo failed to get contact with the ball, his interference meant that the goal was ruled out, and Juventus were condemned to defeat.

Despite the loss, Juventus made it through to the next round as group winners, after Manchester United lost to Valencia.

