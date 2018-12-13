Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo denies Paulo Dybala stoppage time equalizer by trying to score himself

Juventus were condemned to a shock defeat in their final UEFA Champions League group game by BSC Young Boys. The Swiss club beat the Old Lady 2-1 on the night. However, things could have been much different, had Cristiano Ronaldo not tried to get a touch on Paulo Dybala’s 90th-minute shot.

Two goals by Guillaume Hoarau were enough to see Young Boys record a historical win against Italian giants Juventus. The veteran striker put the Swiss club two ahead shortly after the hour mark before Paulo Dybala scored an absolute stunner to get one back.

Young Boys held their lead firmly and managed to contain Juventus till the fourth minute of added time. However, right before the referee was about to blow his whistle, the ball fell to Dybala once again at the edge of the penalty box. The Argentine took a first-time shot and the ball whizzed past the goalkeeper into the top corner.

With Dybala and the entire Juventus team celebrating, the points seemed to have been shared; only for the referee to rule out the goal.

Ronaldo robbing Dybala‘s 94th minute equalizer inn offside position, just to get himself on the scoresheet is the best thing you‘ll see today. #YBJUVE pic.twitter.com/2Dl4jdbG5P — Matthias (@matkueh) December 12, 2018

As it were, Dybala’s first-time shot was anyway heading into the top corner. However, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was in an offside position decided to instead take the credits for himself. The Portuguese jumped high in the air in an attempt to head the ball in the net.

Even though Ronaldo failed to get contact with the ball, his interference meant that the goal was ruled out, and Juventus were condemned to defeat.

To no surprise, Twitter pointed out Ronaldo’s selfishness in the entire matter:

Dybala scores an absolute screamer and Ronaldo jumps whilst offside to try and get a nick on it #egomaniac Disallowed for offside 😆 — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) December 12, 2018

Ronaldo tried to steal Dybala's screamer and he was offside. His team lost because he was so selfish he couldn't let his teammate score. People told me he is a leader and Messi is not. This ends the discussion https://t.co/NxPsNQMHH2 — Luan Leite (@PrimeMessi10i) December 12, 2018

Ronaldo trying to take credit from Dybala's screamer which would lead to Juve equaliser only for him to be offside, things stats won't show you https://t.co/8q38kZYqCV — Oluwaseyi ✋ (@Shexxilona) December 12, 2018

Ronaldo is so selfish ..if it wasn’t for him dybala would have scored a sensational goal 😡😡 — Felix.YG (@YG_5ONE) December 13, 2018

Wow Dybala. What a strike. And Ronaldo is offside to ruin it hahaha. This is great. — Nick Nylander Facts Mercadante (@NMercad) December 12, 2018

There were some who showed their support for the Portuguese international, however:

Haters will tell you that Cristiano Ronaldo deprived Paulo Dybala of a stunning goal against Young Boys but they never told you that he gave a gentle pass to dybala just before that goal .#Cristiano #Dybala #UEFA #UCL pic.twitter.com/TDDtQJIl7g — Cr7 (@See_are_7) December 13, 2018

The performance from Ronaldo today just goes to show that even the best can have off days. 5 missed chances.

Dybala’s dream hit disallowed, because of Ron’s offside. Next up the Derby della Mole. I am expecting to see a much hungrier Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/GXmxJtk7ll — Francesco (@JuveThoughts) December 12, 2018

Despite the loss, Juventus made it through to the next round as group winners, after Manchester United lost to Valencia.